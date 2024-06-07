Here's how Putin will respond to a NATO attack _ Redacted w Natali and Clayton Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Will Russia hit Kiev, then Poland, then France and finally the U.K. if world leaders keep ramping up their war drums? President Putin says that rumors that he is planning a nuclear attack are "bullshit" but that Russia will respond "asymmetrically" if they are attacked. Gilbert Doctorow is the author of many books on Russian-U.S. relations and he us to discuss this.