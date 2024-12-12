© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cashew Basil Butter
Ingredients:
• 1 cup Health Ranger Select Organic Whole Raw Cashew
• ½ cup fresh basil
• 2 cloves garlic
• ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
• ½ cup EVOO or Avocado Oil
• Salt and pepper to taste (about ½ teaspoon of each)
Preparation:
1. Place cashews in bowl or glass and cover with water (soak overnight)
Directions:
1. Place all ingredients in a food processor.
2. Blend until well incorporated but not smooth.
3. Serve on bread, with your favorite protein, veggies, pasta and MORE