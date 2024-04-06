BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ABSOLUTE PROOF of FULL Moon Months
End the global reset
End the global reset
291 views • 04/06/2024

The Hebrew months begin with the full moon and I have two verses that proves beyond the shadow of a doubt that this is true. I've been through this in my other videos but now I'm going to these two examples more to explain what the Bible is saying about the true Hebrew calendar and that it begins with the full moon.

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

For further study the last days and are growing into the lightness of the king of kings You can go to the warning website at the following link larrygmeguiar2.com

Keywords
ussolardestructionharbingereclipse april eight
