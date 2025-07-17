BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dr Peter McCullough, MD - “Mandated, Muzzled, and Mourning: The Human Cost of COVID Vaccine Censorship”
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
2 months ago

Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/ invite:

Thursday, July 17, 2025 @ 12:00 PM EST  

Guest: Dr Peter McCullough, MD

Topic: “Mandated, Muzzled, and Mourning: The Human Cost of COVID Vaccine Censorship”

www.mcculloughfnd.org

 

Bio:

 

Dr. Peter McCullough is an American cardiologist, internist, and epidemiologist known for his outspoken views on COVID-19 treatment and vaccine safety. Formerly a professor of medicine at several major universities, he has published extensively in the field of cardiology and evidence-based medicine. During the pandemic, he became a prominent voice advocating for early outpatient treatment and raising concerns about vaccine-related adverse events—positions that sparked both public support and professional controversy.

 

Founding Host: Quantum Nurse Freedom International Podcast

Grace Asagra, RN, PhD

https://graceasagra.com/

https://graceasagra.bio.link/

 

vaccinesbioweaponsmedicalfreedomcovid19mrna
