[Apr 21, 2021] A Filmmaker's Journey Part 2 (of 3) - Nurturing the SEED

In this part of my Filmmaker's Journey trying to get SEED the Series off the ground, I take you from 2011 to 2019, showing what it looked like juggling research, being blacklisted, struggling with lack of funds, while still pushing forward doing whatever I could with whatever I had to work with at the time.Websites and videos referenced in this one:SEED the Series: https://seedtheseries.com Why We Need to be Culturally Relevant: https://youtu.be/P5qEjehxIoM Babylon Rising main site: http://babylonrisingbooks.com Babylon Rising blog site: http://www.babylonrisingblog.com Quest4Truth Series with Doug Hamp: http://www.quest4truth.net SEED Audio Drama: https://seedtheseries.com/audio-drama SEED Store: https://seedtheseries.com/seed-store Judging the SEED Art Competition: https://youtu.be/zbfJqJWSETw The original interview Jessica did with me: https://youtu.be/GohV2IxlMU4 What type of help are we looking for? Primarily those skilled in CGI and animation. A solid working knowledge of Unreal Engine is a must. For more qualifications, please see: https://youtu.be/JotI9i-1pF8 We will need very similar talent for SEED.​If you'd like to support this project, please go here: https://seedtheseries.com/donations/youtube-gift To learn more about the project, go here: https://seedtheseries.com/about If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.Support donations can be made here:geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, sciencebible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology