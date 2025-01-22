MRNA Business ~ ICT for the Freed0m Cities!

Find the source links in the comments here:

https://odysee.com/@Psinergy:a/trim.75F43880-707D-4ECB-8A65-FF77805F7E76:9

.

Fact Check: This Moderna /NIH vaccine is literally the one that President

@realDonaldTrump

partnered with Moderna to create on January 13, 2020... I repeat January 13th, 2020.





Just be happy. This is great news for America and for the world! 🇺🇸 https://x.com/IvankaTrump/status/1328324970854948866





.

Donald J Trump The Best President In the World Cutting Red Tape And Creating A Better American & Global Economy So Americans Don't Get Left Behind! https://rumble.com/v5xdlb2-358392350.html

.

DONALD TRUMP'S PUSH FOR ROCKEFELLER'S BIOMETRIC TRACKING SYSTEM-RFID

https://rumble.com/v56ygx7-july-14-2024.html

.

Tucker Carlson Is the Swanson Dinner of Cable TV

https://odysee.com/@weveread:7/tucker-carlson-is-the-swanson-dinner-of:d?lid=107181222eab3d1fe3e89126ec081b49d300788e

.

Donald J. Trump

https://www.weforum.org/agenda/authors/donald-j-trump

.

"WARP SPEED" A term coined by the UN Cheif In 2018!





Trump is just following orders to "Cut Red Tape" For New Technologies!

2018 ‘Warp speed’ technology must be ‘force for good’ UN chief tells web leaders | UN News https://news.un.org/en/story/2018/11/1024982

.

(2017) President Trump Signs Bill Overturning Internet Privacy Protections

https://time.com/4724128/donald-trump-internet-history-isp-privacy-browser-history/

.

2019 "President Trump: 5G is a race we will win"

('WARP SPEED' TECHNOLOGIES)

https://youtu.be/trzlirgXbac?si=4hHLmkHL1t8boxpb

.

2021 Former President Donald Trump said that if not for his COVID-19 vaccine effort, Operation Warp Speed, 100 million people might have died from the bug, saying he’s “very proud” of his efforts to get Americans jabbed.

https://nypost.com/2021/08/08/donald-trump-says-operation-warp-speed-saved-lives/

.

Isreal the true owners of the "TRUMP" Brand Name

https://odysee.com/@moonchilde:c/trumpsaysisrael:1

.

IF YOU JUST OPEN YOU'RE EYES & EARS AND USE YOU'RE BRAIN YOU WILL SEE THAT "CHINA" IS THEIR PSYOP!

https://rumble.com/v380ld9-august-15-2023.html

.

I just wanna say thank you so much to those Jewish War Criminals That Protected Us From "COVID-2019" with those "SAFE & EFFECTIVE VACCINES" - WE SEE YOU! https://rumble.com/v3shlc4-october-29-2023.html

.

Jews in the Biden Administration

https://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/jews-in-the-biden-administration#google_vignette

.

Jews in the Trump Administration

https://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/jews-in-donald-trump-administration

.

Ivanka Trump admits her father’s administration partnered with Moderna to produce mRNA vaccines BEFORE Operation Warp Speed

https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-01-18-trump-moderna-mrna-vaccines-operation-warp-speed.html