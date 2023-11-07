Brighteon Broadcast News, Nov 7, 2023 - Gaza being exterminated to make way for lucrative Ben Gurion CANAL that will cut across Israel to the Red Sea

0:00 Ben Gurion CANAL

1:09:50 Interview with Michael Yon





- Ben Gurion canal would give #Israel and the USA immense power and control over sea transit

- Would control energy shipments, food shipments and economic productivity of the entire region

- Planned canal needs to be dug right through northern #Gaza

- Northern Gaza is currently being bombed and leveled with bulldozers

- The canal would be excavated using 500+ nuclear detonations to turn entire mountains into rubble

- The canal would produce $10B+ in revenue for Israel each year

- Israel would have naval access connecting the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea

- FOLLOW THE MONEY and you know why Oct 7th was allowed to happen

- 90 Israeli rabbi doctors call for bombing more Gaza hospitals

- 10,000+ Palestinians are now dead, including 4,000+ children

- Transgender shooter's manifesto partially released, filled with "woke" anti-white hatred

- Peace groups protest #Boeing for rushing more bombs to Israel

- If #Hamas were hiding in NYC, would people think it's okay to carpet bomb the entire city?

- Partial interview with Michael Yon, international war correspondent, on off-grid living





- Ben Gurion canal would give #Israel and the USA immense power and control over sea transit

- Would control energy shipments, food shipments and economic productivity of the entire region

- Planned canal needs to be dug right through northern #Gaza

- Northern Gaza is currently being bombed and leveled with bulldozers

- The canal would be excavated using 500+ nuclear detonations to turn entire mountains into rubble

- The canal would produce $10B+ in revenue for Israel each year

- Israel would have naval access connecting the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea

- FOLLOW THE MONEY and you know why Oct 7th was allowed to happen

- 90 Israeli rabbi doctors call for bombing more Gaza hospitals

- 10,000+ Palestinians are now dead, including 4,000+ children

- Transgender shooter's manifesto partially released, filled with "woke" anti-white hatred

- Peace groups protest #Boeing for rushing more bombs to Israel

- If #Hamas were hiding in NYC, would people think it's okay to carpet bomb the entire city?

- Partial interview with Michael Yon, international war correspondent, on off-grid living





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/