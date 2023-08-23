Norman Fenton Interviews Dr Scott McLachan About The Lucy Letby Trial

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Norman Fenton interviews Dr Scott McLachan on concerns about the evidence in the Lucy Letby trial recently heard in a United Kingdom court.
Mirrored from: https://youtu.be/k12f_VFCbtI?feature=shared
For more information about concerns at the way the Lucy Letby trial was conducted see:
https://lawhealthandtech.substack.com
https://gill1109.com/2023/05/24/the-lucy-letby-case/?amp=1
https://rexvlucyletby2023.com