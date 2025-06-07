BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Last night, Kharkov was hit by a powerful strike using more than fifty drones and 4 FABs
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Last night, Kharkov was hit by a powerful strike using more than fifty drones and 4 FABs

Crooked Ukrainian air defense desperately tried to shoot down drones, but ended up hitting residential buildings.

❗️As a result of the night strikes on Kharkov, hundreds of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers were destroyed, and the supply of weapons, ammunition and food to the front was disrupted.

Among other things, effective strikes were carried out on energy infrastructure and a military unit in Ternopil.

Adding:

The Russian army did not ignore Dnepropetrovsk and its surroundings.

As reported, the combined missile and drone strike hit the Dnepropress plant, and in the city of Pavlograd, which is located 75 km from Dnepropetrovsk, the Pavlograd Mechanical Plant was hit.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
