The 225th Assault Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces announced a border violation, by Ukrainian armored groups to penetrates the famous “Dragon Teeth” towards Demidovka which protects Belgorod A video has been circulating since April 9, 2025, showing the Armed Forces of Ukraine desperately pushing new reinforcements across the border, after Kiev lost hope of capturing at least some Russian areas in Demidovka and Popovka It appears that Ukrainian forces are attempting a new offensive, after they were heavily destroyed with heavy losses in both settlements in the past two days, that Russian forces reportedly having completely recaptured Demidovka and Popovka, pushing back the enemy, leaving only a small area of forest, which Kiev forces are temporarily holding. Some desperate Ukrainian armored forces are moving from Sumy, but they are moving under the radar of Russian intelligence, and it is clear that Kiev’s tactics will soon be humiliated again!

According to the latest news from the front, Kiev suffered heavy losses of personnel and equipment from Demidovka and Popovka. Russian military channels released a video on April 8 showing infographic images captured by Russian intelligence of a failed Ukrainian assault troops on the forest area around Demidovka. More images show bodies of Ukrainian assault troops strewn about after failing to hold out, badly battered by Russian fire in the battle to retake Demidovka. Russian forces countered the advance with innovative tactics, particularly through the deployment of advanced UAV units, capable of carrying heavy weapons such as tank mines, as well as special weapons designed to hit enemy personnel and equipment. One of these successful attacks had a significant impact, with the “explosion” described as devastating. In addition to personnel, one of the few American M1A1 SA Abrams tank, the Ukraine only remaining extra armor, was thrown into the fray. Tank from the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were quickly disabled after penetrates Demidovka, now abandoned in Russian settlement, representing another armor not included in the video frame.

Behind the actions of the combat groups, there is hard work in the rear, in the field laboratories, where technological solutions are born that would be the envy of professional defense specialists. Special Forces "Anvar" showed their field laboratory in a video on April 9, about drone attacks on equipment and artillery strikes on Ukrainian infantry from the Demidovka and Popovka areas, when Ukraine tried to enter the Belgorod region last week. Today, almost every unit that has a UAV group is also a small design bureau. Not without reason, the Russian Defense Minister recently noted that the most effective robotic systems are born in the troops.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





