⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (27 August 2023) ENG Text

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(27 August 2023)

▫️ Last night, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a strike with long-range airborne high-precision weapons against an airfield near Pinchuky (Kiev region). The objective of the strike has been achieved. All the assigned targets have been engaged.





▫️ In Kupyansk direction, the Zapad Group of Forces, supported by aviation, artillery fire, and heavy flamethrowers, repelled 11 attacks by assault detachments of the 43rd, 44th, 115th mechanised and 68th Jaeger brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during the day in the areas of Sinkovka (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye and Novoegorovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





▫️ The enemy's losses in Kupyansk direction amounted to up to 120 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, one tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, three vehicles, as well as a U.S.-made M777 artillery system.





▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian grouping of forces, using the results of air strikes and artillery fire, successfully repelled five attacks by assault groups of the 116th Mechanised, 82nd Air Assault, and 46th Airmobile brigades of the AFU of Rabotino and Uspenovka (Zaporozhye region).





▫️ Over the day in Zaporozhye direction, up to 200 Ukrainian servicemen, three armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, two US-made M777 artillery systems, German-made Panzerhaubitze 2000 and Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery systems, a D-20 howitzer, and a U.S.-made M119 gun were neutralised.





▫️ In Donetsk direction, two enemy attacks were repelled close to Pervomaiskoye and Nevelskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) by concerted action of the Yug Group of Forces in co-operation with aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrowers.





▫️ The enemy's losses in Donetsk direction amounted to up to 240 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, three armoured fighting vehicles, five pick-up trucks, a Grad MLRS combat vehicle, a U.S.-made M777 artillery system, and two D-30 howitzers.





▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, air strikes, and artillery fire repelled three attacks by assault groups of the 42nd Mechanised Brigade of the AFU near Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).





▫️ During the day, the enemy's losses in Krasny Liman direction amounted to more than 80 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, two pick-up trucks, and two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery units.





▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces, air strikes, artillery fire, and heavy flamethrowers inflicted fire damage on clusters of AFU manpower and hardware in the areas of Novodonetskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region).





▫️ The enemy's losses amounted to up to 130 Ukrainian servicemen, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, as well as D-20, Msta-B, and D-30 howitzers.





▫️ In Kherson direction, Russian units eliminated up to 15 Ukrainian servicemen, five motor vehicles, a U.S.-made M777 artillery system, and a D-30 howitzer as a result of a complex fire attack.

▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Armed Forces' grouping of troops (forces) engaged manpower and military hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 144 areas.

▫️ In addition, a P-37 radar station used for detecting air targets, guiding fighter aircraft, and targeting anti-aircraft missile systems was destroyed near the city of Zaporozhye.

▫️ An ammunition depot of the 47th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU has been destroyed near Slavgorod (Dnepropetrovsk region).

▫️ The Russian fighter aviation shot down a Mi-8 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force near Zalivnoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️ Air defence forces shot down two Su-25 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force close to Malaya Tokmachka and Novodanilovka (Zaporozhye region). Nine HIMARS projectiles were intercepted during the day.

▫️ In addition, 30 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down close to Nikolayevka, Privolye, and Topolevka (Lugansk People's Republic), Lozovoye, Ivanovka, Semigorie, and Podgornoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Novoye, Chapayevka, Tokmak, and Skelevatoye (Zaporozhye region) and Vasilievka (Kherson region).

📊 In total, 466 airplanes and 247 helicopters, 6,152 unmanned aerial vehicles, 433 air defence missile systems, 11,527 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,145 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 6,079 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 12,463 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.