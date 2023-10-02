Nuclear War Drills in Russia…. Emergency Alert in USA on Oct. 4

Alarm bells are ringing warning that nuclear war is coming soon, but few people hear them. TruNews will give you the latest details. We will also tell you about the mysterious scratches and dents on Barack Obama’s SUV that the news media has covered up. And we have information about researchers’ plans to develop an mRNA vaccine that can be administered by breathing in the vaccine. Troubling reports from Moscow that a massive civil defense drill will be held in Russia tomorrow – October 3.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart.

Airdate 10/02/23

You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.

Now is the time to protect your assets with physical gold & silver. Contact Genesis Gold Today!

https://www.TruNewsGold.com

Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

https://www.AmericanReserves.com

It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/

Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books! https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858

Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch

The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf