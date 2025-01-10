The Gospel it's the good news of salvation through faith Morning Manna - Jan 9

The Gospel it's the good news of salvation through faith in Jesus Christ is the power of God. If you desire to release the power of God in your life, in your community, in your family, in your church, wherever, speak the word of the Gospel., don't mix it with anything else, don’t mix it with, psychology or self-help or political ideology or anything else. Just the word of God itself without attaching anything else to it Just the word itself is a challenge and a transformative agent in the culture.

For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was with God in the beginning. Through him all things were made; without him nothing was made that has been made. In him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

For I'm not ashamed of the gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God unto salvation. to everyone that believe it to the Jew first and also to the Greek for therein is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith as it is written the just shall live by faith for the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men who hold the truth and righteousness because that which may be known of God is manifest in them for God hath showed it unto them for the invisible things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen being understood by the things that are made even his eternal power and Godhead so they are without excuse because that when they knew God that Glorified Him not as God; neither were they thankful, but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened.

