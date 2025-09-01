© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COMING SOON: The Gates Foundation developed microneedle patch implants that install both mRNA and PERMANENT quantum dot markings into your body.
They are planned to function as biological vaccine passports: required to enter grocery stores, restaurants, gyms, and to travel.
Source @McCullough Foundation
