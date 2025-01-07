Are You Vaccinated? Part 7 - Mission Unity

The dilemma regarding relationships with those who chose to vaccinate during the Fake Pandemic can be simplified as follows: If a Pure Blood had a pre-existing relationship with someone who became vaccinated or advocated for vaccination, that relationship can continue, albeit with the understanding that the vaccinated individual made a misjudgment while the unvaccinated, or Pure Blood, was correct. However, if a Pure Blood did not know someone before they chose to vaccinate or advocate for it, there's no interest in forming a new relationship with them. The Pure Bloods are not looking to expand their circle with new vaccinated individuals, especially those encountered post Fake Pandemic.



Are You Vaccinated? The Covid Criminals Unmasked and the Pure Bloods Emerged During the Fake Pandemic from the Vaccine Lies

