Before Strikes carried out to prevent the creation of the "Sapsan" missile system
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
40 views • 1 month ago

Footage of the Russian Armed Forces strikes on design bureaus, rocket fuel production plants, and missile weapons assembly factories of Ukraine's military-industrial complex. They were carried out to prevent the creation of the "Sapsan" missile system.

Video before this one, has more full details.

FSB and the Russian Armed Forces disrupted Kiev's plans to implement the missile program of the "Sapsan" complex.

It was intended to strike deep into Russia at 500–700 km.

Ukraine planned to strike deep into Russia with "Sapsan" missiles with the permission of NATO representatives, the FSB reports.

Targets for which the Russian Armed Forces carried out multiple strikes related to missile production: 

🔴Pavlograd Chemical Plant. It produced and stored solid fuel for the "Sapsan", as well as manufactured shells, small aerial bombs, and thermobaric charges;

🔴Pavlograd Mechanical Plant. Missiles, propulsion units, control systems, and warheads for the "Sapsan" were assembled there;

🔴Shostka State Plant "Zvezda", where gunpowder and warheads were made;

🔴Shostka Research Institute of Chemical Products, where rocket fuel for flamethrower systems was produced and new types of gunpowder were developed.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
