U.S Secret Service Admits Complete Failure Regarding Trump Protection

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
U.S. Secret Service says he takes full responsibility and that the agency assumes full responsibility local police should not be held accountable for what went wrong on July 13th. He said, local law enforcement made the federal agencies aware of the individual who was on the roof. However, they did not get the message.