Ep. 44: These Are Our 'Leaders'

Another half-demented 80-year-old yelling about things he doesn’t understand.

These are our leaders.

They don’t care about our future because they don’t have one of their own.

‘Elites’ are just openly and blatantly expressing their hatred of humankind.

It’s so obvious and hypocritical — but worse than that, it’s really anti-human.

The four pillars of civilization — cheap energy, meritocracy, law and order, and free speech — are all under attack.





Tucker On Xwitter | 4 December 2023

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1731805962783130053

