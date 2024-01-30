Chris Salcedo: Come and cut it | The Chris Salcedo Show | Newsmax

Chris Salcedo examines how conservative states are coming to the defense of Texas during the border razor wire dispute with the Biden administration on Monday's "The Chris Salcedo Show."





Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.





Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.



