Protests against the policies of the Israeli regime continue for the 39th consecutive week

For the 39th consecutive week, tens of thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets across occupied territories to protest against the policies of the hardline Israeli cabinet, including their contentious judicial overhaul plan.





These massive rallies unfolded on Saturday in over 100 locations throughout the occupied territories, spanning from the coastal city of Tel Aviv to the occupied city of al-Quds, Modi'in, Ariel, Rosh Ha’ayin, Haifa, and Rehovot.





Organizers released a statement ahead of the Tel Aviv rally, urging everyone to gather at Kaplan Street for a resounding display of solidarity. The statement pointed out how Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has been adept at creating divisions among the populace, be it along sectarian, religious, or political lines, as part of his strategy to maintain power. It further highlighted the deteriorating economy and the lack of substantial solutions.





In Tel Aviv, dozens of demonstrators temporarily closed the Ayalon Expressway, holding up protest banners and torches. The regime's forces subsequently intervened to disperse the crowd, leading to the arrest of two protesters.





Dan Harel, former director general of Israel's Ministry of Military Affairs, took the stage at the Tel Aviv rally. He emphasized that the extremist cabinet's efforts to weaken the Supreme Court have already had significant repercussions on the regime's reserve units, resulting in diminished readiness and operational capacity.