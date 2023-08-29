BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BREAKING: OUR FATE HAS BEEN SEALED! - Saudi Arabia & 5 More Countries LEAVE The Dollar! - BRICS
World Alternative Media
World Alternative MediaCheckmark Icon
2595 followers
320 views • 08/29/2023

Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the massive decisions made at the BRICS summit in South Africa as Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE join BRICS, leaving the dollar behind.

We've been warning about this for over a year and now it's finalized. Saudi Arabia is the country behind the US petro dollar system. Without them, the dollar fails. This shift is exactly what one should expect when the world order is purposely collapsing its own economies, causing a world war, demoralizing children and destroying supply chains and energy grids. This is the new new world order. This is the Great Reset. The replacement from one tyrannical system to an even more technocratic tyrannical system.

The BRICS world reserve currency will be cashless, though based on gold IOUs. No one will be able to hold the gold however. Most will be enslaved to a CBDC with social and carbon credits attached.


What are you going to do about it?


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


World Alternative Media

2023

Keywords
freedomnewspoliticschinaconspiracysaudi arabiadollareconomic collapseinflationpetrodollarbricscashlessjosh sigurdsongreat resetcbdctim picciottwam
