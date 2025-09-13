Time to Pay the Piper

No one is above the law. "I have been accounting. I have been watching. Many who think that we are in times past, WE ARE NOT. I will have little to no patience for nonsense. You My children, are not discerning the time. You are still NOT emptied out of your sins. You must rend your hearts. There will be no self-parading in My midst. I AM. Do I sound like I'm whistling dixie? Absolutely NOT! You must rend your hearts until they crack open and My Light can shine in. We are only just beginning, and I am on a warpath. I am on a warpath, all who are with Me, fall in line. Many believe they have had Me under their control, in their hip pocket...It is a fearful thing to fall in the hands of the Living God. Be Holy, for I am Holy."