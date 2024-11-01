Zionist Apartheid Army Harassing Village of Husan, West Bank, occupied Palestine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zionist Apartheid Army Harassing Village of Husan
Genocidal Zionist Apartheid Colony occupation forces are making normal life impossible for the citizens of the village of Husan, West Bank, Palestine.
In this report, the Palestinian inhabitants explain what they have been going through.
Reporting: Rana Owainh
Filmed: 02/10/2024
