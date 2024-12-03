Special forces leaving S Korean parliament building

Footage of special forces leaving the South Korean parliament building.

They arrived by helicopter, broke some windows, scuffled with people, and then left.

The South Korean military states that martial law will remain in effect until the president decides otherwise, despite the parliament voting to lift it.

There is also already discussion about impeaching the president for attempting a coup under the guise of declaring martial law.

