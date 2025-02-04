BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump: Genocide in Gaza is kosher
Corona Times News
Corona Times News
20 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
260 views • 7 months ago

TRUMP: PEOPLE FROM GAZA COULD GO TO JORDAN OR EGYPT. Trump meets with Satanyahu to make Genocide great again for Zionist Israel.

Translation: Get out of Gaza because my Donors are demanding it. Ethnic Cleansing is kosher when America does it for Zionist Israel. #MAGA

“I think they (people of Gaza) should get a good, fresh, beautiful piece of land and we get some people to put up the money to build it and make it nice and make it habitable and enjoyable and make it a whole.

If we could find the right piece of land or numerous pieces of land and build them some really nice places with plenty of money in the area. I think that would be a lot better than going back to Gaza, which has had just decades and decades of death.”

Source: Fox News

https://x.com/TPostMillennial

---------------------------------------

BREAKING: A reporter asked Trump: what would happen if Egypt and Jordan told you no to your proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza? Donald Trump: “They won’t tell me no. I want to remove all the residents of Gaza.” “It will happen.” [Jerusalem Post]. Trump on the displacement of Palestinians: “I hope we can do something so that they won’t want to return.” [Israeli Radio].

https://x.com/SuppressedNws/status/1886899661618761784



Keywords
trumpdeceptionaliensalienmind controlisraeldonald trumpww3cultdronescanadamagatrade warstarifftrudeautariff warsgazamake america great againdeceitpanamatrumpismcult of magasatanyahu
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy