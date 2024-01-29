Demonic Excuse to Control your Garden (be a rebel, plant a garden and save seeds)

it’s obvious the coordinated one world government is here as demonstrated by the orchestration of WW3, Civil War, open borders, Grid Down programing, Economic Collapse, pestilence, and contrived famine. Burn it down, bring in the beast technocratic system. It is time to get prepared spiritually and physically. What disturbs me deeply is the defamation / war on real God created food that is mostly around meat, fish and dairy. But, this VCAST we cover how will they control / destroy your backyard garden. We’ll talk solutions in the end.

War on the Food / Back Yard Gardens

More fires around the world with our food supply chain. Planet Farms is the largest Agricultural vertically integrated production facility in Europe - it supports farmers grow Pesticide free crops, increase growth yields & reducing water consumption through technology. DEW or sabotage is highly suspected. The WEF mentioned Ecocide and farming is a cause.

From the DrTenpenny Report, “It is January 2024. Amish farmers are still being raided, and Bill Gates is buying more US farmland for God only knows what purpose. For nearly a year, Deep State is trying to starve us, and starve us some more. Food plant fires and avian bird flu are all cleverly disguised, but all have one goal…control over the food supply. However, the COVID era is not the first time this has happened. Far from it. As the saying goes, history does repeat itself.”

From the Wine Press News, “A new study recently published by the University of Michigan asserts that backyard and homegrown garden foods have upwards of six times the amount of carbon emissions, versus conventionally raised crops. Study co-author Jason Hawes, a doctoral student at U-M’s School for Environment and Sustainability, commented on the results, saying: The exceptions revealed by our study suggest that urban agriculture practitioners can reduce their climate impacts by cultivating crops that are typically greenhouse-grown or air-freighted, in addition to making changes in site design and management.

By assessing actual inputs and outputs on urban agriculture sites, we were able to assign climate change impacts to each serving of produce. This dataset reveals that urban agriculture has higher carbon emissions per serving of fruit or vegetable than conventional agriculture—with a few exceptions.Most of the climate impacts at urban farms are driven by the materials used to construct them—the infrastructure. These farms typically only operate for a few years or a decade, so the greenhouse gases used to produce those materials are not used effectively. Conventional agriculture, on the other hand, is very efficient and hard to compete with.” Be used for a national registry – big brother visuals

Land Grab

According to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the federal agency that oversees public lands in the United States, the BLM manages more than 247.3 million acres of land, or about one-eighth of the country’s total landmass. Most of this land is in the 11 western states and Alaska. According to Natural News, Federal Entities own 40 million in land. Last we know Bill Gates has purchased farm land. Why?

Scripture Reference

Matthew 24:7 - For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places.

Revelation 6:5-6 - And when he had opened the third seal, I heard the third beast say, Come and see. And I beheld, and lo a black horse; and he that sat on him had a pair of balances in his hand. And I heard a voice in the midst of the four beasts say, A measure of wheat for a penny, and three measures of barley for a penny; and see thou hurt not the oil and the wine.