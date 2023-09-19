BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Chapter 4: Literal Godsend
E-Book and Print: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CB4W3LD8 

Chapter 4: "Literal Godsend"

What does "literal Godsend" mean?

References from this chapter: 

82. (1:20) Matt 16:15-17

83. (5:18) godsend | Etymology, origin and meaning of godsend by etymonline, https://www.etymonline.com/word/godsend  

84. “My data showed that, among other things, “died suddenly” wasn’t an issue at all for those <65 who were unvaccinated in 2021 and 2022. But it was the #1 cause of death for those in that age group who were vaccinated in the same 2021-2022 timeframe” (“Now everyone can easily prove the vax should be stopped”, Steve Kirsch, https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/now-everyone-can-easily-prove-the, 26 Dec 2022. See also The Defender article on the same “The No. 1 Cause of Death for Under 65s in 2021 — Sudden Death”, Dr. Joseph Mercola, https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/sudden-death-number-one-cause-under-65-covid-vaccine-cola/, 11 Jan 2023.

vaccinejeremiahmormonldsnelsonshotcovid-19literal godsend
