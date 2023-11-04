© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brand New Christian Artist. The whole video was done by her. Beautiful Violinist! It is a Youtube channel, Keira Vensel. "Wake Up! Devil's Lullaby | Original Song by Keira Vensel | Lyric Video"Premiered Nov 3, 2023 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GANQsRnRG04
Hello there! Thank you so much for watching my lyric video for my new single Wake Up! Devil's Lullaby.
This song was inspired by two factors. First, I was tired of watching those around me stumbling around oblivious to the realities of the world we live in and the entrapment of the world's system. I wanted some way to break them out of their zombified state back to glorious life and hopefully this song helps start that process. Second, I found a song of the same name (Devil's Lullaby) and I wanted to turn a secular song into something that glorifies Jesus Christ.
Lyrics
Devil's lullaby
Hush, no more you'll cry
Silence through the night
Trapped within the lies
Siren's song forewarns
Wove through lives torn
Try to calm the storm
Drowned in thoughts not yours
Wake up
He's calling you from the other side
Wake up
You don't have to live stuck in that life
Wake up
He calls wake up (woah)
Wizard's mirror and smoke
Don't see the schemes they wrote
Ignore the world they broke
But Christ has the antidote
Blind eyes finally see
All He's done for me
From the world I'm finally free
In Him we've won the victory
Wake up!
He's calling you from the other side
Wake up!
You don't have to live stuck in that life
Wake up!
He calls wake up!
Now that we've been changed
We need to do the same
It's time to break off chains
Devil, we won't play your game!
Wake up!
There's hope for you on the other side
Wake up!
Yours is the voice that can change the tide
Wake up!
He calls wake up!
Wake up! (Wake up!)
Wake up! (Wake up!)
Wake up! (Wake up!)
Wake up! (Wake up!)
Wake up! (Wake up!)
Wake up!
Credits
Lyrics, Composition & Performance: Keira Vensel
Production, Mixing & Master: Keira Vensel
Video Director: Keira Vensel
Photography & Videographer: Kimberly Vensel (Thank you mom for putting up with my ideas. I love you!)
Video Producer & Editor: Keira Vensel