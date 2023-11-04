Brand New Christian Artist. The whole video was done by her. Beautiful Violinist! It is a Youtube channel, Keira Vensel. "Wake Up! Devil's Lullaby | Original Song by Keira Vensel | Lyric Video"Premiered Nov 3, 2023 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GANQsRnRG04

Hello there! Thank you so much for watching my lyric video for my new single Wake Up! Devil's Lullaby.

This song was inspired by two factors. First, I was tired of watching those around me stumbling around oblivious to the realities of the world we live in and the entrapment of the world's system. I wanted some way to break them out of their zombified state back to glorious life and hopefully this song helps start that process. Second, I found a song of the same name (Devil's Lullaby) and I wanted to turn a secular song into something that glorifies Jesus Christ.





If you'd like to support me, I'll leave some links below. God bless!

(I am in the process of claiming my artist profiles, so if there are no pictures yet, that is why.)

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4J39m...

ITunes: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/kei...

Amazon (added for Resistance Chicks): https://amazon.com/music/player/artis...

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/KeiraVensel

PayPal: https://paypal.me/keiravenselmusic?co...

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...





Lyrics

Devil's lullaby

Hush, no more you'll cry

Silence through the night

Trapped within the lies





Siren's song forewarns

Wove through lives torn

Try to calm the storm

Drowned in thoughts not yours





Wake up

He's calling you from the other side

Wake up

You don't have to live stuck in that life

Wake up

He calls wake up (woah)





Wizard's mirror and smoke

Don't see the schemes they wrote

Ignore the world they broke

But Christ has the antidote





Blind eyes finally see

All He's done for me

From the world I'm finally free

In Him we've won the victory





Wake up!

He's calling you from the other side

Wake up!

You don't have to live stuck in that life

Wake up!

He calls wake up!





Now that we've been changed

We need to do the same

It's time to break off chains

Devil, we won't play your game!





Wake up!

There's hope for you on the other side

Wake up!

Yours is the voice that can change the tide

Wake up!

He calls wake up!





Wake up! (Wake up!)

Wake up! (Wake up!)

Wake up! (Wake up!)





Wake up! (Wake up!)

Wake up! (Wake up!)

Wake up!





Credits

Lyrics, Composition & Performance: Keira Vensel

Production, Mixing & Master: Keira Vensel

Video Director: Keira Vensel

Photography & Videographer: Kimberly Vensel (Thank you mom for putting up with my ideas. I love you!)

Video Producer & Editor: Keira Vensel