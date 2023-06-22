Ep. 6: Bobby Kennedy Is Winning

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After Almost 20 Years Of Being Silenced, He Is Now Being Heard
* There has never been a candidate for president the media hated more than Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
* He won’t stop asking questions — and that’s why they hate him.
* America’s medical establishment has beclowned itself for all time.
* Its official positions on a long list of politically-fashionable priorities have no connection to legitimate science.
* It’s all effectively witchcraft.
* The gatekeepers are transparently ridiculous.
* People have started to notice.
Tucker On Twitter | 22 June 2023
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1672014260480901120