Ep. 6: Bobby Kennedy Is Winning
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
468 views • 06/22/2023

After Almost 20 Years Of Being Silenced, He Is Now Being Heard

* There has never been a candidate for president the media hated more than Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

* He won’t stop asking questions — and that’s why they hate him.

* America’s medical establishment has beclowned itself for all time.

* Its official positions on a long list of politically-fashionable priorities have no connection to legitimate science.

* It’s all effectively witchcraft.

* The gatekeepers are transparently ridiculous.

* People have started to notice.


Tucker On Twitter | 22 June 2023

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1672014260480901120

big pharmaautismvaccine injurytucker carlsonjoe roganwitchcraftallergiesrobert f kennedy jrrfk jrvaxadverse eventchronic diseasejabpsychiatric drugchildhood vaccinescoronaviruscovidplandemicboosterexcess deathsautoimmune responsepeter hotezpuberty blockerreassignment surgery
