1918 Communist jew bolsheviks murder Russian Czar Nicholas and his beautiful family.
itsthejews
itsthejews
240 views • 09/25/2023

Judaism is communism. Now the jews are using the same tactics in America, and have seized power in America. They say that 90% of the Russian commie bolsheviks were jews. Jews killed 70 million Russian Christians between 1917 and 1957, Once jews get into your goverment they loot and subvert it, like rabid wolves. Jews are destroyers, because they want the world for their own. The Russian commie "Cheka" was a jewish commie secret police and the most bloody evil cruel tortuers that ever existed. They took the art of torture to levels of extreme evil.  go to this url, cut and paste.  https://alphahistory.com/russianrevolution/torture-methods-cheka-1924/

current eventspoliticsdeceptionliesjewswarusazionistdepopulationcriminalspintrickery
