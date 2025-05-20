© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ICC is a ‘tool of neocolonial repression’ that ignores NATO's 'mass atrocities': Medvedev
It’s telling that not a single North American or European defendant has ever gone on trial at the Hague, the Russian Security Council deputy chairman said, speaking at the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.