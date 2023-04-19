BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Roy: Through its continuous actions, the New Federal State of China has gradually made Americans aware that we are truly risking our lives to eliminate the CCP
4 views • 04/19/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2err7gcfd2

4/17/2023 【Miles Insight】Roy: Through its continuous actions, the New Federal State of China has gradually made Americans aware that we are truly risking our lives to eliminate the CCP. More Americans have also realized the CCP's conspiracy and its deep infiltration into the United States, as exposed by the arrest of Mr. Guo on March 15th.

#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow #NFSC


4/17/2023 【Nicole看七哥】罗伊：新中国联邦通过一次次行动让美国人逐渐认识到，我们真的是冒着生命的危险来消灭中共；更多的美国人也意识到了，郭先生315事件所揭露出中共的阴谋及其对美国渗透有多深！

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共


