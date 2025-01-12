BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mou'taz Al-Madani, a martyr at 17
FreePalestineTV
FreePalestineTV
9 views • 5 months ago


 

Mou'taz Ahmad Al-Madani, 16, from Faris odeh New 'Askar Refugee Camp near Nablus, was martyred during an Israeli raid. Live ammunition and sound bombs fired at homes and civilians caused a critical chest wound, leading to his martyrdom.

Interviews:

Ahmad Al-Madani, the martyr's father & Sultan Awad, member of the 'Askar Camp Committee 

 

Reporting: Faris odeh

Filmed: 06/01/2025 

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇 

https://www.FreePalestine.Video

 

palestinegazawest bankal-aqsa flood
