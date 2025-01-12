Mou'taz Al-Madani, a martyr at 17

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mou'taz Ahmad Al-Madani, 16, from Faris odeh New 'Askar Refugee Camp near Nablus, was martyred during an Israeli raid. Live ammunition and sound bombs fired at homes and civilians caused a critical chest wound, leading to his martyrdom.
Interviews:
Ahmad Al-Madani, the martyr's father & Sultan Awad, member of the 'Askar Camp Committee
Reporting: Faris odeh
Filmed: 06/01/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video