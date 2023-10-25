Israel Succumbs To U.S. Pressure IDFs Gaza Invasion Halted For Now- Says Report

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli forces are willing to delay the ground invasion of Gaza over a few days, Axios reported. The Axios report cited a large number of hostages held by Hamas behind the Israeli move. The report claimed that Israel wants to allow talks on releasing the hostages. Hamas is holding over 200 Israelis and foreign nationals as hostages in the Gaza Strip