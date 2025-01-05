RAPPER FIRES GUN IN PANTS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shocking footage captured the moment Texas rapper 2 Low nearly shot himself live on-air last week when the gun in his pocket accidentally fired.
The drama unfolded as the 46-year-old musician appeared on the YouTube show “One on One with Mike D” to discuss his career and plans for the future. Things took a startling turn about 47 minutes into the segment, just as host Mike D talked about people’ making “choices” in their lives. Footage shows 2 Low nodding his head and sticking his hand in the front pocket of his jeans before a gunshot suddenly rings out, prompting the rapper to stop in his tracks. “Who shot who?” Mike D asks while looking around the room. “Somebody got shot?” 2 Low can be seen awkwardly grimacing before someone off-camera replies, “No, we’re good.” The rapper can then be seen pulling out what appeared to be part of a gun before sliding it back into his pants pocket. The camera crew off-screen can be heard reacting to seeing the gun, with one person exclaiming, “Ah, what the f–k!” Moments later, 2 Low asks if everyone “was good.” When asked if he was OK, the rapper looked at his leg and said, “I hope.” In a video later shared to YouTube, host Mike D explained, “X Rap a lot artist 2 Low almost (gun emoji) himself on camera. Thank God everyone was OK.” Meanwhile, the rapper wrote on Instagram, “U said u was starting season 2 off wit da Big guns. Da main thang we all safe negativity sells n get dem talking so run it up fam.”