RAPPER FIRES GUN IN PANTS

Shocking footage captured the moment Texas rapper 2 Low nearly shot himself live on-air last week when the gun in his pocket accidentally fired.

The drama unfolded as the 46-year-old musician appeared on the YouTube show “One on One with Mike D” to discuss his career and plans for the future. Things took a startling turn about 47 minutes into the segment, just as host Mike D talked about people’ making “choices” in their lives. Footage shows 2 Low nodding his head and sticking his hand in the front pocket of his jeans before a gunshot suddenly rings out, prompting the rapper to stop in his tracks. “Who shot who?” Mike D asks while looking around the room. “Somebody got shot?” 2 Low can be seen awkwardly grimacing before someone off-camera replies, “No, we’re good.” The rapper can then be seen pulling out what appeared to be part of a gun before sliding it back into his pants pocket. The camera crew off-screen can be heard reacting to seeing the gun, with one person exclaiming, “Ah, what the f–k!” Moments later, 2 Low asks if everyone “was good.” When asked if he was OK, the rapper looked at his leg and said, “I hope.” In a video later shared to YouTube, host Mike D explained, “X Rap a lot artist 2 Low almost (gun emoji) himself on camera. Thank God everyone was OK.” Meanwhile, the rapper wrote on Instagram, “U said u was starting season 2 off wit da Big guns. Da main thang we all safe negativity sells n get dem talking so run it up fam.”