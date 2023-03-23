Rep. Jordan: Michael Cohen has lied 6 times under oath; DA Bragg wouldnt touch case in past.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) says Michael Cohen has lied six times under oath.
Cohen being the star witness for the Trump “hush-money” investigation, the Department of Justice, the Federal District of New York, and current district attorney Alvin Bragg would not touch this case.
Rep. Jordan: DA Bragg didn’t care to investigate until Trump announced presidential run.Rep. Jordan says Bragg changed his mind about pursing an indictment when the polls showed Trump as the leading candidate.
