© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2gtcnr86ff
We are truly nonpartisan, and there are so many cover-ups, we need to expose them, we need to call them out, we need to impeach them, and vote them out of office.
我们真正是无党派的，有太多的掩盖行为了，我们需要揭露他们，我们需要指出他们，我们需要弹劾他们并让他们下台。
@waynedupreeshow @NFSCSpeaks
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp