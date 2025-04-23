El Salvador School Parking Lot Project - Part 1 #elsalvador #bukele

The School Parking Lot Project Has Begun!

Buenas tardes amigos! This week I met with the principal at the hardware store to do some shopping for the supplies needed for the cement columns that will be used for teh gate in the wall for the parking lot.

In this video:

I break down the two options we had (government-managed vs. direct donation).

I share the detailed material cost estimates (totaling $3,173.35 USD).

I show you a preview of the new parking lot layout and drainage system.

I explain how your donations are being used and how close we are to our goal.

We now only need ~$300 to complete the project including the critical drainage work before the rainy season hits!

📅 Work begins the Tuesday after Holy Week! Let’s create a safer and more functional space for the 953 students, 689 families, and 30 teachers of this amazing school.

From the bottom of our hearts—thank you for your generosity, faith, and support. Let’s get this parking lot built! ❤️

