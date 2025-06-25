BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Self Deportation - Sleeper Cells - TDS Over Iran Strike
Right Edition
Right Edition
16 views • 2 months ago

Trump administration tells 500,000 immigrants to ‘self-deport’ after revoking protections


The Trump administration began sending revocation notices to about 500,000 immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela, encouraging them to “self-deport.”


The recipients were covered by the CHVN program, which the Biden administration implemented to allow certain foreign nationals to remain and, in some cases, work in the United States.


The Supreme Court said President Donald Trump could revoke the program even as people who benefited from it challenged his action in federal court.


https://www.cnbc.com/2025/06/12/trump-immigrants-venezeula-cuba-dhs.html



Some immigrants are already leaving the US in ‘self-deportations’ as Trump’s threats loom


Michel Bérrios left the United States a few days before the new year, giving President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign for mass deportations a small victory before they even started.


https://apnews.com/article/immigration-self-deportation-trump-0a8d8371cf7e22a5809db40ebbecf42d



Supreme Court Smacks Down Biden Judge, Allows Trump to Resume Deporting Illegal Aliens to ‘Third-Party Countries’ – Including Places Like South Sudan


In a 6-3 decision, the US Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Trump Administration to resume deporting illegal aliens to ‘third-party’ countries.


This means the Trump Administration’s effort to deport criminal aliens to South Sudan is back on.


The Supreme Court granted the Trump Administration’s emergency application and paused Judge Brian Murphy’s order blocking the third-country removals.


Liberal Justices Sotomayor, Kagan and Jackson dissented.


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/06/breaking-supreme-court-allows-trump-resume-third-country/



What are sleeper cells and why is the US on high alert after bombing Iran nuclear sites?


The United States is on high alert after Iran threatened to activate sleeper cells inside the country in response to President Donald Trump’s strikes on three major Iranian nuclear sites, which drew the US directly into Israel’s war with Iran.


https://indianexpress.com/article/world/sleeper-cells-us-high-alert-trump-strike-iran-nuclear-sites-10083593/



Iran threatened Trump with sleeper cell attacks in case of US strikes: Report


In the days leading up to the ‘Operation Midnight Hammer’, Iran had warned US President Donald Trump that it could carry out attacks inside the United States via sleeper cells in case of US strikes on its nuclear sites, according to a report.


https://www.firstpost.com/world/iran-threatened-trump-with-sleeper-cell-attacks-in-case-of-us-strikes-on-nuclear-sites-report-13899870.html



Wacky Democrat Rep. Al Green’s Attempt to Impeach President Trump for Ordering Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites Fails in Embarrassing Fashion


Far-left Rep. Al Green (D-TX) suffered a humiliating defeat on Tuesday after trying to impeach President Trump for the third time.


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/06/new-wacky-democrat-rep-al-greens-attempt-impeach/



About Those Democrats Calling for Trump’s Impeachment Over His Iran Strikes


Democrats wasted no time showing their true colors after President Donald Trump decisively took out Iran’s nuclear program. Instead of acknowledging the threat posed by a regime hell-bent on acquiring weapons of mass destruction, the left immediately defaulted to its usual script of outrage, hand-wringing, and impeachment talk.


https://pjmedia.com/matt-margolis/2025/06/22/the-left-is-melting-down-over-trumps-iran-strike-impeachment-demands-erupt-n4941054

