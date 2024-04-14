© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BlazeTV Glenn Beck |The Dirty Trick that Makes Congress RICH but Would Put YOU in JAIL . The best Wall Street stock traders are NOT hedge fund managers or financial experts. They're members of Congress like Representatives Nancy Pelosi, Brian Higgins, and Dan Crenshaw.
But how do all these lawmakers from BOTH parties manage to outperform the experts? Well, it may be through a practice that would get YOU thrown in jail ... but not them.
This is all exposed in the newest Blaze Originals documentary “Bought and Paid For: How Politicians Get Filthy Rich.” But first, Glenn Beck heads to the chalkboard to explain how this scheme works.
