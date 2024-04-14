BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Glenn Beck |The Dirty Trick that Makes Congress RICH but Would Put YOU in JAIL
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
79 views • 04/14/2024

BlazeTV Glenn Beck |The Dirty Trick that Makes Congress RICH but Would Put YOU in JAIL . The best Wall Street stock traders are NOT hedge fund managers or financial experts. They're members of Congress like Representatives Nancy Pelosi, Brian Higgins, and Dan Crenshaw.


But how do all these lawmakers from BOTH parties manage to outperform the experts? Well, it may be through a practice that would get YOU thrown in jail ... but not them.


This is all exposed in the newest Blaze Originals documentary “Bought and Paid For: How Politicians Get Filthy Rich.” But first, Glenn Beck heads to the chalkboard to explain how this scheme works.


Watch the FULL documentary HERE: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

glenn beckblaze tvblaze mediahow politicians get filthy rich
