The Angelic Singing and Sound Vibrational Healing with Raule Ilona Vaida

Listen to this amazing interview with Angelic singer, sound frequency healing and Star Seed Raule Ilona Vaida. This talented singer, mentor, spirit guide, counselor and sound vibrational healing specialist shares her background and inspiration for her work. Follow Saule at the links below -





https://www.sauleilonavaida

https://www.youtube.com/@saulethestarseed





About Saule:

I am a Spiritual Guide and Healer with a message: to help Humanity ascend into greater love and wholeness and to shine a light. I believe our natural state is of wholeness: joy, love, abundance, alignment. Anything that is not that is simply false, a result of trauma and separation, and when we heal and release that, we return to our natural way of being. We are meant to live in unity with the Earth, our community, our connection with all of life. I invite you into this journey of ascension and integration with me.

I will walk beside you as your loving friend and guide you through every stage of your awakening. Hold space for your questions, hold your hand as we journey through deep and dark places, knowing and trusting fully in the capacity of your light to illuminate all of it.

I began my journey from a young age, growing up on an island in Maine, USA to Lithuanian parents. I signed up for big soul lessons from a young age that came through in experiences of trauma, abuse and neglect. Over the years though as I matured, I decided to not be a victim and transform my pain and shadows into light.





I began a journey of deep healing that took me through excruciating discomfort, Somatic and body therapies, medicine journeys and adventures of trusting my intuition, deep spiritual awakenings, activations of my past life remembrances, and experiences of deep unity with the Divine, my soul family and Divine Mother/Father God. Since those moments of deep remembrance of my soul mission and purpose, I devoted myself fully to my spiritual awakening. I felt how imperative it was for humanity to wake up, and I with it. Not only for myself, but to help create a world of love, unity and peace.

Since then, not a day has gone by when I am not devoted to my mission. In 2019 I became a Reiki Healer, and later Master Teacher, and began practicing and helping others as much as I can through energy healing. Since then, I’ve learned and mastered Quantum Healing/Parts work facilitation, Somatic Healing techniques, Sound Healing, and Akashic Records/Light Language Readings and Activations. My journey and awakening has taken me around the world, connecting to various cultures and religions, indigenous traditions, and soul led experiences to further expand my journey and mission. Whether through healing myself and the collective, or through working with clients and healing sessions 1:1, creating conscious music and sound healing events, I always aim to teach and live in a way that is in alignment and accordance with the heart and higher self.

I still have plenty of work to do, and I am learning every single day. I believe we all are. I honor our sacred humanity and uniqueness of each and every one of us. When we work together, I am merely holding space for YOUR soul’s greatest expression. I see that I may have walked a couple steps ahead of you and am able to guide you through your current experience, and that is why we found each other.

Thank you for reading and connecting.

Blessings to you, beautiful soul.

- Saule