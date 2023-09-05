Why I Think "Scott McKay - Patriot Streetfighter" Is A FEDERAL AGENT

In my past as 14 year drug dealer we constantly had Feds try and infiltrate our groups. And sometimes they actually did. Actually one of my "best friends" I later found out was a fed. He is now in the hospital paralyzed neck down unfortunately.









Today I am going to share some things that all who have heard this "Patriot Streetfighter" "Scott Mckay" will hear understand and consider.









In my past before Jesus we constantly had to test those around us. And we became very proficient in detecting Feds through many different methods.









Now I am not accusing Scott here. I am stating my opinion. And I would like to challenge him to a live talk with me to prove he is not a Fed. If he cannot do this he will probably call me names and say things like this is not worth his time. Yes it is worth your time and ours if you have been trying to set up good people. This will not be a hit piece but rather a discussion. He needs to prove to America he is not a Fed by discussing this with me. I challenge you to this Scott.





Also the reason I am sharing this is I believe personally that he and others are positioning for a huge staged event to take down true good hearted patriots. Sad things people can do to clear their records. I have seen it first hand.









Hopefully Scott Mckay you can reason with me and address these concerns. What he has planned is also a bad idea. Whether he is a Fed or not the Feds can totally use him.









And by the way Jesus said "out of the overflow of the heart, the mouth speaks." He says "sh*&" in almost every other thought he says. Shows me what he is full of and Christians need to not follow people like this. Would Paul promote following someone like this?









"Join together in following my example, brothers and sisters, and just as you have us as a model, keep your eyes on those who live as we do. For, as I have often told you before and now tell you again even with tears, many live as enemies of the cross of Christ. Their destiny is destruction, their god is their stomach, and their glory is in their shame. Their mind is set on earthly things." Philippians 3:17-19









And by the way. I don't fear the feds. I learned they can't touch me because I serve God all the way not just in talk. I have the blessing of Abraham thanks to God and his son Jesus the Christ!









"I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse; and all peoples on earth will be blessed through you." Genesis 12:3









SHARE THIS AND YOU ALL DECIDE FOR YOURSELF. PEOPLE MUST REALIZE THE FEDS TRY AND HARNESS MOVEMENTS TO DERAIL THEM. THEY USE PRETTY ADVANCED COUNTER INTEL, AND YES ON THEIR OWN PEOPLE. AT LEAST CONSIDER WHAT I SHARE.





