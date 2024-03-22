CANADIAN POLITICAL PRISONER NEEDS YOUR HELP!

There's a Canadian man who was falsely accused by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police of trying to shoot a police officer. It never happened and it was never going to happen. His name is Tony Olienick. The police lied which is what the RCMP does. He has been in prison for 2 years with no trial and no bail and no medication. We are doing a fundraiser to help get him out on Saturday March second at 6:00 p.m. eastern Time on www.freedomreport.ca





Please spread the word. Canada puts people in jail for absolutely nothing because it is a communist dump run by liberal pedophile perverts. I am a Canadian Citizen and I had to escape Canada myself because they kept locking me up as well. Let's fight back please give us a hand calling attention to this case and let's get him out of prison!





Tony Olienick Has Been Locked In Prison For 2 Years FOR NOTHING - We Must Get Him Out Fundraiser on FreedomReport.ca





Let's Get This Innocent Man Out of Prison - The RCMP LIED About him - He did NOTHING WRONG. Join our Fundraiser at 4PM MST / 6PM EST on Saturday, March 2!





LIVE ON

www.FreedomReport.ca

AND

www.KevinJJohnston.com





DONATE HERE: www.kevinjjohnston.me/donate

or Email Transfer: [email protected]