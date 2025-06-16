© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kedarnath Helicopter Crash: 7 Dead in Himalayan Tragedy | What Went Wrong?
A helicopter crash near Kedarnath temple in India has left seven dead, including six pilgrims and the pilot. The Aryan Aviation chopper went down in poor weather, raising urgent questions about flight safety in the Himalayas. Watch for the latest updates, causes, and official responses. Subscribe to News Plus Globe for breaking news and aviation coverage.
