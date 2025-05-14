BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
US Ditching Ukraine "Peace Talks," Predictable Continuity of Agenda Follows
“Despite running for office promising to resolve the conflict in Ukraine within “24 hours,” US President Donald Trump and the special interests he serves intended before even taking office to continue the war in Ukraine - while also pivoting eastward to pursue a similar conflict with China in the Asia-Pacific region.“

Where to Find Brian's Work:

Website: https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/brianlovethailand

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrianJBerletic


Odysee (YouTube alternative): https://odysee.com/@LandDestroyer:8

Rumble (YouTube alternative): https://rumble.com/c/c-1459863


How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

Mirrored - The New Atlas


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
russiausaukrainethe new atlas
