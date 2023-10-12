BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bases 58 Sandy Glaze Part 16 - Canada decends into a Prison State
TheBasesProject
TheBasesProject
258 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
88 views • 10/12/2023

Canada, a wonderful country, riddled with satanic cults and black sun cult corruption, as with all the former British Empire states, continue their decent into a prison of complete "Kontrol", by an anti-source Total control cult. Agenda 25, Agenda 30 and the loss of all humanity to the cyborg by 2050, under the Fabian Agenda and the World Economic Forum ante-life agenda.

Sandy reports on the progress, an d how many water springs are being poisoned, and polluted, and how the secret state of Canadian police now hide, and the 15 minute city prisons are emerging.

All in plain site

Keywords
treasoncanadacityprisonwef
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy