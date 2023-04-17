4/17/23 PATRIOTS’ DAY! Writ Quo Warranto, Gitmo Docs-Br_nnan 9II #BlackRobeRegiment - #youarefreetv

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
4/17/23: On Patriots’ Day, we celebrate “The Shot Heard 'Round The World”! Meanwhile, Court Filing exposes majority of Biden Cabinet has NO Oath of Office on file! And Gitmo docs reveal Br_nnan responsible for bringing Saudis into US prior to 9II. Much more....
Patriots' Day:
https://ammo.com/articles/patriots-day-american-revolution-forgotten-history-what-it-commemorates
Black Robe Regiment Led 1st Am Rev:
https://nationalblackroberegiment.com/history-of-the-black-robe-regiment/
Longfellow's Paul Revere's Ride:
https://www.paulreverehouse.org/longfellows-poem/
Biden Admins Missing Oath's of Office:
https://nationalfile.com/court-filing-kamala-harris-merrick-garland-violate-us-code-have-no-oath-of-office-on-file/
Full list of missing Oaths:
http://www.standardnewswire.com/news/8980819007.html
Gitmo docs exposing Brenn_n:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/bombshell-some-9-11-hijackers-were-cia-agents-declassified-court-filing-suggests/
Please watch Beyond the Reset- amazing animated film to share and awaken:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vWkepoLUZfs
Teixe_ra red flags ongoing:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/04/more-unanswered-red-flags-regarding-jack-texeira/
Jim Jordan- Inv into HB Laptop disinfo Letter:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/04/boom-jim-jordan-reveals-he-has-evidence-connecting-the-biden-campaign-to-the-bogus-letter-which-called-hunters-laptop-russian-disinformation/
American Freedom Alliance Conference:
https://americanfreedomalliance.org/
https://www.vox.com/future-perfect/23683141/texas-farm-fire-explosion-dimmitt-cows-factory-dairy
https://justthenews.com/government/congress/watch-live-house-judiciary-field-hearing-victims-violent-crime-manhattan
DARPA Drone Swarms:
https://www.sandboxx.us/blog/controlling-killer-swarms-of-swarms-inside-darpas-amass/#:~:text=A%20newly%20updated%20program%20solicitation,air%2C%20land%2C%20and%20water.
