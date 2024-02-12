Turn to Our Lady of Fatima before it's too late

Kevin Dias, executive director of the The Fatima Center, delivered a critical message at the 2023 Rome Life Forum, alerting attendees that now is the time to fulfill the requests of Our Lady of Fatima. No world leader — president, king, or pope — can save the world, but only the total triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Mary and a contingent of faithful Catholics living out the message of Our Lady of Fatima. Faithful Catholics must make reparations to the Immaculate of Heart of Mary on the first Saturdays of every month, pray the rosary daily, and frequently receive the sacraments. A true consecration of Russia according to Our Lady of Fatima’s wishes must also be made, as foretold in the Fatima message. Dias’ message is powerful and urgent — and all faithful Catholics are urged to turn to the Immaculate Heart of Mary and follow Our Lady of Fatima before it’s too late.

