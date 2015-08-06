[Aug 6, 2015] Flat Earth: Confessions of An Airline Pilot [MrThriveAndSurvive]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Great Balloon Project received a very generous contribution from a former military and civilian pilot. The integrity, maturity and clarity of his thoughts were sent to me in the form of an email letter which I read in this video. the only changes made to the letter were two minor ones. I left out the location where he now lives and I also removed a few of the subjects he has researched on-line into a short list. this is what a REAL
https://web.archive.org/web/20150629093338/https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4ooWpHkJWKjDN7YverX2iw