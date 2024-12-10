Weekly Catholic Man Spirituality Message: Living a just and charitable life

Catholic Men Chicago Southland - https://cmcsmen.net

Third Sunday of Advent, December 15, 2024.





Topic: living a just and charitable life.





**Reflection on the Gospel from Luke 3:10-18**





The Gospel reading from Luke 3:10-18 emphasizes the importance of living a just and charitable life. The Baptist's words remind us that we are all to a greater or lesser degree tax collectors and sinners, and that we should strive to be just and charitable to our fellow-men.





**Key Takeaways:**





* We should examine our own actions and ensure we are treating others justly and charitably.

* Employers should pay a just wage to their employees, and employees should do an honest day's work for their pay.

* We must consider the impact of our actions on the consumer, the third party affected by our decisions.

* By living a just and charitable life, we can become examples to others and lead them to do the same.





**What can you do to live a more just and charitable life?**





* Reflect on your own actions and consider how you can improve your treatment of others.

* Think about the impact of your decisions on those around you, including employees, consumers, and others.

* Strive to act justly and charitably in all aspects of your life.

----





Gospel

Lk 3:10-18

The crowds asked John the Baptist,

“What should we do?”

He said to them in reply,

“Whoever has two cloaks

should share with the person who has none.

And whoever has food should do likewise.”

Even tax collectors came to be baptized and they said to him,

“Teacher, what should we do?”

He answered them,

“Stop collecting more than what is prescribed.”

Soldiers also asked him,

“And what is it that we should do?”

He told them,

“Do not practice extortion,

do not falsely accuse anyone,

and be satisfied with your wages.”





Now the people were filled with expectation,

and all were asking in their hearts

whether John might be the Christ.

John answered them all, saying,

“I am baptizing you with water,

but one mightier than I is coming.

I am not worthy to loosen the thongs of his sandals.

He will baptize you with the Holy Spirit and fire.

His winnowing fan is in his hand to clear his threshing floor

and to gather the wheat into his barn,

but the chaff he will burn with unquenchable fire.”

Exhorting them in many other ways,

he preached good news to the people.


















